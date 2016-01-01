Preschool and Recreational Boys & Girls Online Gymnastics Classes
We recognize that every child is unique. Some are destined to be champions, and others just want to learn and play. Now you can give them just what they need with DeVeau's premier classes in your own home! Whether you want to supplement your weekly classes with extra training, are unable to travel to our gym, or just need another form of home entertainment, online gymnastics classes are available for both beginners and advanced students.
What Gymnastics Training Online Gives You
-
Convenience. All videos are available for live streaming 24/7 from any internet-enabled device, and additional classes can be taken live via Zoom.
-
Variety. New videos are added regularly, so your kids won’t become bored.
-
No pressure. Let your kids take lessons and learn at their own pace without worrying about what others are doing.
-
The best instruction. All classes are led by world-class, USAG-certified coaches with experience and expertise in children’s gymnastics.
-
Perfect for all levels. Classes are suited for all kids, whether they want to hone their skills on their own time at home or they are just getting started and want to learn by themselves.
-
Child development. DeVeau’s online programs provide structure and consistency and teach valuable life skills in addition to being fun and healthy.
-
Physical Education. You can track your class time and record it as physical activity for online PE classes with your school.